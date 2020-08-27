DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 219 cases of COVID-19, with 59 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Thursday’s count brings the total in the county to 70,100, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials broke down the 59 backlogged cases by month: June – 18; July – 36; August – 5.

Five more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 895. The patients were over the age of 50 and three of them had underlying high risk health conditions. All five had been hospitalized.

Health officials also reported that 531 school-aged children between five to 18 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14.

“The good trends we’re seeing are the result of you wearing a mask, maintaining 6 foot distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding unnecessary trips and indoor crowds where anyone is not wearing a mask 100% of the time,” Jenkins tweeted.

“If we keep our resolve for focusing on the community good, to keep not only ourselves but our community healthy, less people will get sick, more businesses will stay open so our neighbors will keep their jobs, and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later,” he added.

In Tarrant County, 247 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 40,777.