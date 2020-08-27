NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Possible salmonella contamination has lead to the voluntary recall of one brand of dog food.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills, Inc. is recalling Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a blend of real chicken and quail.

The action comes after a sample of the product was collected in Georgia and tested positive for salmonella.

So far there have been no reports of pets getting sick.

The recalled product comes in three and 13.5-pound bags and were sold in stores nationwide.

Any customer who has have any of the dog food is being advised to check the product’s lot code on the FDA website to see exactly which products are included in the recall.

Unused portions of the dog food can be returned to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Veterinarians say a pet may be infected with salmonella if they are lethargic, have diarrhea , fever, and vomiting.

Officials say there is also some risk to humans who handle the contaminated products.

