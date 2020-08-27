Comments
AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott had a cautiously optimistic outlook Thursday morning as the sun rose over the Lone Star State after Hurricane Laura made landfall. Abbott said the massive storm did not bring the “unsurvivable storm surge” that was feared.
But Abbott stressed the state is not done with the storm. “Even as we’re speaking right now, the storm continues to rip through east Texas. And so Texans are in danger,” he said.
