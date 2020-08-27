DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday’s games involving the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings and Texas Rangers have been postponed as teams stand in solidarity over racial injustice following the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA confirmed that Thursday’s playoff games, which included Game 6 between the Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, were postponed to either Friday or Saturday.

The WNBA also postponed its three games in the evening, including the Wings vs. New York Liberty.

“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization,” WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike said on ESPN.

The Texas Rangers released a statement, saying Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be rescheduled.

“We respect the decision by the Oakland A’s players to postpone tonight’s game. We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism,” the Rangers said in a statement.

The events began Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks, as a team, decided to sit out their playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic right before an afternoon tipoff.

NBA teams currently in the Orlando, Florida “bubble” reportedly held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss further postponement of games. Ultimately, it was decided that teams would sit on Thursday’s games, with the expectation of resuming play on Friday.

The postponements come after Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Professional sports players have been outspoken throughout the summer over racial injustices and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the police shooting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.