FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are ready to help their coastal neighbors that have evacuated from Hurricane Laura’s path.

The City of Dallas has rented every room at the Wyndham Garden Dallas North Hotel to provide emergency shelter for hundreds of evacuees from the Beaumont area.

Hotels across North Texas, that laid off workers during the COVID-19 crisis, are now scrambling to hire them back.

The general manager at the Wyndham Garden Dallas North Hotel, Zachery Warren, said the industry is struggling to meet the sudden demand, but he is grateful to hire his employees back that have been without a job for six months.

“It was the best phone call I’ve ever made,” Warren said.

In addition, multiple North Texas fire departments have sent resources to help those impacted by the hurricane.

Dallas Fire Rescue, Flower Mound, Richardson, McKinney, Cedar Hill and Sachse Fire Departments all sent crews to the coast.

Collin County’s bravest sent an ambulance bus down to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura, along with three Firefighters from Frisco and two from Plano.

Frisco’s EMS Batallion Chief, Jake Owen, said the team is prepared to be in Beaumont for 14 days, but will be ready to serve longer if needed.

In addition, the Red Cross has almost a dozen people in North Texas standing by to provide supplies and emergency shelter to those in need.

Texas Baptist Men has their mobile kitchen ready to help as well.