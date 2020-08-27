FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Company leaders at UPS say the moving of parcels has increased dramatically during the pandemic and they have stayed very busy servicing their clients.

Now, company officials say they are looking to hire thousands of jobs right here in the DFW metroplex.

UPS human resources manager Milton Bennet said there are all kinds of positions available.

Bennet said, “Our inside manual positions typically AM and PM shifts, package handling, loading and unloading”, are just some of the jobs they need to fill.

In addition he says they need to add more drivers to get those packages to their final destinations.

The jobs are both full time and part time. Bennet explained that part timers are eligible to receive the same benefits as full timers after 9 months of employment.

Another major benefit currently being offered to UPS employees is assistance with college tuition.

Bennet added, “It’s a $25,000 college benefit to them, and that’s paid out at $5,200 a year.”

If you are interested in applying, click here.