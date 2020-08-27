(CBSDFW.COM) – The Trump campaign said Thursday the president will go after Democratic nominee Joe Biden and what they call his radical left agenda and 47-year failure in politics in Washington.

At the same time, the campaign said the president will focus on jobs and an economic recovery and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegate to the Republican National Convention from Collin County, Brian Fletcher, said the president has kept his campaign promises from 2016. “He has accomplished so much with our economy, our judiciary and foreign policy. He’s kept his promises. He’s going to continue to do that going forward.”

Fletcher said one of the president’s biggest accomplishments is appointing 200 federal judges including two Supreme Court Justices.

He said that will be a lasting legacy.

Fletcher also said while the pandemic has certainly changed the political landscape, he doesn’t believe it will be a deciding factor in the November election.

Biden has criticized the president for failing to protect Americans from the virus, which has claimed the lives of 180,000 people.

The Trump campaign said it has focused on real people during the convention to show how supporters have succeeded during this administration.

The only elected official from Texas to speak at the convention was Houston-area Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a retired Navy Seal whose right eye was destroyed in an IED blast in Afghanistan.

He spoke about what heroism means to him. “Heroism is self-sacrifice, it’s not moralizing and lecturing over others when they disagree. Heroism is grace, not perpetual outrage. Heroism is rebuilding our communities, not destroying them. Heroism is renewing the symbols that unite us, not tearing them down.”

Late Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party said the president’s speech will be like all of his other ones: dark, divisive and out of touch.

Campaign aides say the president will also talk about America’s greatness.

Another Texan who spoke during the Republicans’ convention is pro-life activist Abby Johnson of Central Texas.

She discussed how she worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years until she was asked to assist with an abortion procedure which she said changed her mind and her life. “I’ve been the perpetrator to these babies, to these women, and I am supporting President Trump because he has done more for the unborn than any other President.”

Former NFL player Jack Brewer, who grew up in Grapevine, also spoke.

He said he’s a Democrat who supports President Trump. “Policies must take priority over the personalities. So because you have an issue with President Trump’s tone, you’re going to allow Biden-Harris to deny our under-served brown and black children school choice?”

There was some question as to whether he would speak after news reports revealed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of insider trading earlier this month.

Federal court records in New York show he has not filed a plea yet.