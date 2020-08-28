NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington detective in the Crimes Against Children’s Unit was seriously injured, and another cyclist was killed when a motorist struck them from behind.

It happened on the bridge of Dottie Lynn Parkway over West Division.

The officer was riding a bike with members of his church. Police said he’s alert and conscious at JPS Hospital surrounded by officers and family.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

 

 

 

