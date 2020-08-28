FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington detective in the Crimes Against Children’s Unit was seriously injured, and another cyclist was killed when a motorist struck them from behind.
It happened on the bridge of Dottie Lynn Parkway over West Division.
We had an off-duty Officer seriously injured this morning during a crash in FW involving multiple cyclists.
Our officer is being treated at a hospital. @fortworthpd is investigating the crash which also involves a fatality. Please keep our officer in your thoughts & prayers! pic.twitter.com/qczSeFBZxR
— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 28, 2020
The officer was riding a bike with members of his church. Police said he’s alert and conscious at JPS Hospital surrounded by officers and family.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.