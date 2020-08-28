DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The American Airlines Center will be the “largest polling place in Dallas County” on Election Day, which is on Nov. 3, the Dallas Mavericks announced Friday.

The decision is part of an NBA league-wide call to action to make arenas that are owned and controlled by a franchise to be made into polling places for Election Day.

The NBA and the players association made a joint statement Friday, saying “In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.”

The Mavericks later announced the AAC, which is also home to Dallas Stars, will serve as a polling place for registered voters in Dallas County.

County residents can register to vote here.

The team also announced a plan of action to stand in solidarity with the rest of the league against racial injustices, which comes after teams decided sit out playoff games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Following the boycott of Game 6 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers first-round playoff series, the Mavericks have pledged 7 days of ACTION! to combat the racial injustices occurring around the country to bring attention to, lead change and invest in organizations fighting racial disparities and inequities in DFW,” the Mavs said in a statement.