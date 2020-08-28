DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 276 cases of COVID-19, with 18 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Thursday’s count brings the total in the county to 70,376, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
According to health officials, the 18 backlogged cases were from June.
Three more deaths were also reported Friday, bringing that total to 898. The patients were all over 60 years old and had been hospitalized. Two of the three had underlying high risk health conditions.
Health officials also reported that 393 school-aged children between five to 18 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.
Yesterday we went above 70,000 Dallas County residents who’ve contracted COVID-19 to date, but there are reasons for optimism as our hospitalizations and other metrics are trending downward,” County Judge Clay Jenkins. “This is strong evidence that masking, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding unnecessary trips and any indoor activities where people cannot wear a mask 100% of the time is working.”
In Tarrant County, 258 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,035.