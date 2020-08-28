DFW Weather: Friday Hottest Day Of Year So Far, Heat Advisory In Effect Through SaturdayFriday is the hottest day of the year so far in North Texas as a heat advisory remains in effect through Saturday.

Man Killed By Tree Is First Death In Texas Blamed On Hurricane LauraA Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a a tree onto his home is believed to be the state's first reported death from the storm.

After Path of Destruction Along The Gulf Coast, Laura Still Brings Threat Of Heavy Rain, TornadoesAfter leaving a swath of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland.