(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s fitting that we had our hottest day in North Texas on Friday because it starts a two-day stretch of heat advisories across the region.
The high temperature Friday reached 104 degrees, but feels-like temperatures were 105 to 113 degrees.
This trend will continue into Saturday, with forecasted high temperatures again expected in the low 100s, and feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110+ degrees.
The heat advisory is currently not expected to extend into Sunday, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Needless to say, summer isn’t done with us yet.
Remember to take the necessary precautions in this heat. Stay hydrated with water and drinks with electrolytes. Limit your time outdoors, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing.