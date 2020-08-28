NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s championship weekend for the Dallas Empire. The esports team is one of four who have made it to the Call of Duty League 2020 finals.

At stake is a $4.6 million prize-pool, and the title of first-ever Call of Duty League Champion.

The Dallas Empire will take on the ‘Atlanta FaZe’ in the winners finals on Saturday.

The team that comes out on top will take home the $1.5 million grand prize.

With a prize like that there is a lot of pressure, but head Coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier says that’s not stopping his team. “That’s what makes me feel like we’re in the right mindset,” he said. “No one is stressed. Everyone is just excited to be here and play our best where it really matters.”

The Dallas Empire has had a great year and many predict it will come down to them and the FaZe in the final round. It’s a face-off a year in the making.

“I feel like that’s been the team all year that has been the biggest roadblock for us to be able to succeed in every tournament we’ve competed in.” Lussier said. “We’re really looking forward to the matchup and the guys are excited about playing.”

Thousands of games, on every map, in every game mode, have come to this moment.

“All we can do is really prepare and make sure that we are where we need to be to be able to compete at our best,” Lussier said. “And just really hope everyone kinda shows up to play and really assert confidence in trying to outplay FaZe…. [these are] the steps we gotta take as we go towards Saturday right now.”

Championship weekend kicks off Saturday, August 29. The event is being streamed live on YouTube — just search COD League.

Dallas Empire’s first match against Atlanta FaZe starts at 2:30 p.m.