FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for help identifying two people who opened fire on a passing truck earlier this month.
It was around 6:50 p.m. on August 4 when investigators say two Black male suspects walking in the 4600 block of Wellesley Avenue fired four shots toward a passing truck that had a family of four inside.
One bullet hit the rear passenger-side door, where a 14-year-old girl was sitting.
The victim’s are part of an overnight cleaning crew that had just finished cleaning a dentist office in the area.
The suspects are described as being in their mid-to late teens, standing between 5’8″ and 6’0″, with slender builds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the shooting is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4730.