ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – After teams sat out playoff games this week in protest of racial injustices, the NBA will resume play this weekend, with the Dallas Mavericks set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 Sunday afternoon.

The NBA announced the Mavericks-Clippers game will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Teams returned to practice Friday, the league said.

Postponements began Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks, as a team, decided to sit out their playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic right before an afternoon tipoff following the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Professional sports players have been outspoken throughout the summer over racial injustices and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after police shootings of Black residents.

NBA players in the league’s playoff “bubble” are continuing to wear messages against racial injustices on the back of their jerseys.

The Mavericks are currently down 3-2 in their series against the Clippers. The team will look to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

In an update Friday, head coach Rick Carlisle also said Kristaps Porzingis, who has been battling a knee injury, is “very doubtful” to play in Sunday’s game. He was a late scratch from Game 4 earlier this week and did not play Game 5 due to knee soreness.