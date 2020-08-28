FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW) – The City of Frisco is sheltering more than 2,200 evacuees from the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast in hotels throughout the city. Earlier this week, with the impending arrival of Hurricane Laura, the City of Frisco Fire Department worked with Visit Frisco to secure hotel room blocks at several of Frisco’s hotels for potential evacuees seeking shelter out of the path of the storm.
“We are fortunate to have great hotel partners willing to step up and offer hotel rates and meals for these families,” said Marla Roe, Visit Frisco Executive Director. “Much like back in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey, we are thankful our hotels were prepared to welcome these folks to safety.”
The City of Frisco’s Emergency Management team, which includes Visit Frisco, has been working to check in with participating hotels in order to keep an accurate count of displaced guests.
In response to COVID-19, all hotels have updated cleaning guidelines and implemented additional processes and procedures to ensure guests’ health and safety.