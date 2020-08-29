Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people were shot in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas late Friday evening, and one of the victims is a 15-year-old boy who is in critical condition, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Arriving officers found three men and one woman shot in the area.
The four victims were transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue for treatment.
Police later discovered there was another victim in the shooting, a 15-year-old boy, who self-transported to the hospital. The other four victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There are currently no suspects in custody as police continue to investigate.