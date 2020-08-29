DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has reached 900 total deaths from COVID-19 as it reported 434 additional cases on Saturday.
Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 70,810, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
According to health officials, 65 of the 434 came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: 2 from April, 11 from May, 13 from June, 13 from July and 26 from earlier in August.
Two more deaths were also reported Friday, which brings the total to 900. One patient was a Dallas woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health condition, while the other was an Irving woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Health officials also reported that 393 school-aged children between five to 18 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21.
“Today we are also reporting two deaths from #COVID19, bringing us to the grim milestone of 900 deaths to date in Dallas County from confirmed cases of #COVID19. Additionally, there are 8 total probable deaths from #COVID19,” county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.
“It’s hot out there & masks can be inconvenient but it’s imperative that we all wear our mask, maintain 6 ft distance, frequently wash our hands, avoid unnecessary trips & avoid any activity where you’re indoors or around others & everyone cannot wear their mask 100% of the time,” he added.
In Tarrant County, 237 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 41,272.