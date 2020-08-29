DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was injured Saturday afternoon after police said he was dragged by a vehicle occupied by two wanted felons during a traffic stop.
Police said the incident began after officers were responding to a call about suspicious people selling drugs near the 4200 block of Maple Avenue.
Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle and soon discovered the driver and passenger were wanted felons, police said.
As officers were trying to make the arrest, police said the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed. During this, one of officers “was dragged several feet” and suffered an injury to his leg.
The officer was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue and is currently stable.
Police have not yet released further information on the suspects.