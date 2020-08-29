(CBSDFW.COM) – Did it feel hot out there today? I bet it did.

It was the hottest day of the year, so far. The record high was broken at DFW Airport when it hit a whopping 106 degrees today. That broke the daily record of 105 degrees last set back in 1951. What a day. At 4:20 p.m. the heat index at DFW hit 118 degrees, likely the highest heat index we’ve felt this summer.

Highs across the Metroplex were outrageous just about everywhere you went.

There are only two days of summer left and 100-degree days drop away. The average number of such days in August is the highest of all season, 9 per month based on the summer of 1981 to 2010. But in September? We average all of ONE per month.

An Excessive Heat Warning was put in place this afternoon by the National Weather Service. I am betting we have a Heat Advisory tomorrow.

Some strong storms started bubbling up in the heat this afternoon, kicking out some very strong winds. This activity will be lost with the daylight but more chances are on the way.

The last 100 degree day for a while is tomorrow, then the weather pattern takes a turn for the better. We are in the last days of the driest August since 2000 (driest Augusts 2000 on).

Because Mother Nature loves irony we have some storms in the forecast in the last hours of the month on Monday night. The better chances of rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with severe weather and heavy rain possible. An actual COLD FRONT will arrive on the first day of fall.

Forecast models continue to show generous rain, a welcome thought given the dry weather of late.

Highs on Wednesday look very fall-like, staying in the 80s all afternoon for the first time since late July.

Cue the fall season. It arrives with the changeover in the calendar. It looks like cooler weather will be around for the Labor Day weekend, as well.