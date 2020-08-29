CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – High school football made its return in North Texas Friday night — at least for some schools.

The start of the season’s been delayed for Division 5A and 6A schools, but the UIL allowed those 4A and smaller to hold their first games Friday.

“Our son – this is his first varsity game. So, he’s super excited, but super nervous,” said Brittaney Urich at Friday’s game between the Celina Bobcats and the Melissa Cardinals.

For the chance to watch her son, she doesn’t mind wearing a mask.

“If we just have to wear this to watch football, we don’t care. We’ll wear it,” she said.

Celinas’ normally sold-out stadium is now capped at half its capacity.

There are small changes too: plastic partitions at the concession stand, a scaled down pregame and water served to players in individual cups.

But the game itself remains the same.

“It’s such an exciting feeling,” said coach Bill Elliott.

Elliott says his players spent weeks getting ready, not knowing if this day would come or how many days like it they’ll get.

“They understand it could be over at any time. They know… they don’t take it for granted. Tomorrow, they could tell us to shut down, something could happen. So i think they’re valuing it, savoring every moment,” Elliot said.

Kristie Cunningham, whose son played Friday, felt blessed. “There are so many kids out there who’d love to be in our shoes,” she said.

She does, however, worry about COVID-19. That’s why she says the players have willingly given up so much, hoping they can have just this.

“After school, you know, it’s pretty much come home, watch film, and behave… because they want to play football. That’s their number 1,” Cunningham said.