ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can still avoid their first series loss of the season after a 7-4 win Saturday night over the Texas Rangers and potential trade target Lance Lynn.

Cody Bellinger’s long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0. Muncy, who played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, made it 4-2 with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth off Lynn (4-1) and hit a three-run homer in the seventh after the Texas right-hander was out of the game.

Blake Treinen (3-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings after Texas native Ross Stripling didn’t get an out in the fifth. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Along with their MLB-best 25-10 record, the Dodgers won their first 11 series. They can make it 12 in a row in a finale Sunday after splitting the first two games against Texas, which has lost 11 of its last 13 games.

The trade deadline in MLB’s shortened season is Monday, and Lynn could be a target for contending teams — though it could take a hefty offer to acquire the workhorse veteran who is signed through next season.

Lynn is still second in the American League with a 1.97 ERA after giving up four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings. He threw 110 pitches, his MLB-best 32nd start in a row with at least 100.

Ronald Guzman and rookie center fielder Leody Taveras homered on the first two pitches Stripling threw in the third. The Dodgers right-hander was done after Guzman and Taveras, the Nos. 8 and 9 batters, both reached again to start the fifth.

