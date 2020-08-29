WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas woman armed with a bow was arrested Saturday morning after she shot an arrow at an officer, police said.
Police in Waco said they responded to a disturbance call at around 9:40 a.m. involving people fighting in a street and that one person was armed with a bow and was shooting arrows.
When officers arrived, police said they found the woman in a field with the bow. One officer got out of his vehicle, took cover and began giving commands to the woman, according to police.
Instead, police said the woman pointed her bow toward the officer and shot one arrow in his direction. The officer was not hit.
The officer then fired one round at the woman, police said. She, too, was not hit.
The woman soon surrendered and was taken into custody. She was identified as Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco.
She was taken to a hospital and then to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.
Police said they will be investigating the incident, including the officer’s use of his weapon.