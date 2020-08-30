DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man was shot in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas early Sunday morning, making him the sixth person shot in the area this weekend.
Police said Sunday’s shooting happened in the 2900 block of Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim who had been hit by gunfire.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sunday’s victim was the sixth person shot in the entertainment district after five others were injured in a shooting Friday evening.
On Friday, five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. The 15-year-old was last reported as being in critical condition while the four other victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
In both incidents, no suspects have been taken into custody as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police at 214.671.3584 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.