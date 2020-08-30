NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people, including a child, have died after a driver going the wrong way crashed into their vehicle in Haltom City, police said.

According to police, the crash happened eastbound in the 5400 block of Loop 820 near Highway 377.

Police said a driver was going the wrong way and crashed into a vehicle with three occupants, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The three occupants — a man, a woman and a child — were pronounced dead at the scene, while the wrong-way driver was transported by air to a hospital with “life threatening” injuries, police said.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

