DFW Weather: Record High On Saturday Amid Excessive Heat WarningSaturday saw a record high at DFW, with a scorching heat index of 118 degrees. There is, however, relief in sight toward the beginning of the new week.

DFW Weather: Friday Hottest Day Of Year So Far, Heat Advisory In Effect Through SaturdayFriday is the hottest day of the year so far in North Texas as a heat advisory remains in effect through Saturday.

Man Killed By Tree Is First Death In Texas Blamed On Hurricane LauraA Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a a tree onto his home is believed to be the state's first reported death from the storm.