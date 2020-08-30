DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 360 cases of COVID-19, with 241 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 71,170, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials broke down the backlogged cases by month: 5 from March, 88 from April, 64 from May, 72 from June, 4 from July and 8 from earlier in August.
One more death was also reported Sunday, bringing that total to 901. The patient was a Dallas woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Health officials also reported that 393 school-aged children between five to 18 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21.
In Tarrant County, 214 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 41,486.