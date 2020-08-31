HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Haltom City have identified one of the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash that left three people — including a child — dead Sunday night.

The accident happened on Northeast Loop 820, near Denton Highway, around 10:30 p.m.

Several witnesses had called 911 reporting a pickup going westbound in the eastbound lanes and eventually crashing head-on into a sedan

Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters calls the crash a horrific tragedy and one likely caused by a drunk driver. “The calls that people were calling in on telling about how he was driving erratic before he got on the freeway, and then the fact that he got on the freeway going in the wrong direction,” he said.

Both the truck and car caught fire after the crash. Responding officers got to the scene quickly and were able to get two people out of the burning car. Crews could not get the passenger in the front seat out before flames engulfed the vehicle. Ultimately, all of the people in the car — a man, a woman and a young girl — all died at the scene.

Monday morning the male victim was identified as 35-year-old Chavez Garcia.

The suspected drunk driver was pulled from the truck and flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth and at last check was in the intensive care unit.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate incident, extremely tragic incident [and] something that could have been avoided,” Sgt. Peters said.

So far no charges have been filed against the wrong-way drive. Police told CBS 11 News they are waiting for results from blood tests.

As it stands, police are investigating the incident as an intoxication manslaughter crash.