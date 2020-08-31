Comments
CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cresson Volunteer Fire Department shared some sad news on Facebook Monday night.
One of their firefighters died while trying to help put out the wildfires out west.
Here is what the fire department said:
“A few weeks ago we told everyone that some of our firefighters were helping with wildfires in the western US. One of them updated her Facebook profile picture yesterday to show the terrain where she was working. A couple of hours ago we learned that today she lost her life on the fireground. Our department is numbed by the news and we are hurting.”
No other details have been released at this time.
Cresson is about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth