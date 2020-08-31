DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives arrested a man Monday morning for his alleged connection to the homicides of his wife and two teenage sons.

The suspect, James Webb, 57, told police he had “killed his family.”

His wife and the children, age 13 and 16 were found at the Rosemont apartments on John West Rd in East Dallas on Monday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, Webb and his wife woke up together and by 10 a.m. an argument started after Webb complained about how noisy the kids were.

During the argument Webb drew his handgun and shot his wife at least two times — killing her.

He then shot and killed both children, according to police.

“The kids get up go to school every morning, no arguing or anything like that. The last time I saw her she was getting groceries out the car, and the boys were helping her, and you’d never think that he would do that,” said neighbor Chanel Lockhart.

After, Webb waited an hour and then contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert.

Police said a handgun was found inside the home along with multiple shell casings.

“This is a horrible scene… just a horrific situation,” a spokesperson for the police department said.