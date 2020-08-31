DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. D’Andre Weaver resigned during an emergency school board meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Weaver’s decision came two weeks after the Texas Education Agency released a report detailing misspending at DeSoto ISD by the former administration.

After taking charge, Weaver instituted changes, including ending the practice of issuing credit cards to administrators.

Records Reveal Luxury Hotels, Vegas Uber Rides For Former, Current DeSoto ISD Administrators

DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan issued the following statement on Monday regarding Weaver’s resignation.

I was both shocked and saddened to learn of the resignation of DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. D’Andre Weaver.

I respect the Superintendent’s decision to resign and would like to thank him for giving so much of himself over the past two years while trying to make DeSoto’s schools a better place for our children to learn and to be all that they can be.

Dr. Weaver inherited a mess, and I believe he gave his all to try and clean it up. In his efforts to enlist support from all stakeholders in the community, he passionately emphasized that if our children don’t get the quality education they deserve, they won’t have the chance to develop their full potential, thereby risking the loss of our next generation of leaders. As I’ve stated in the past, even though DeSoto ISD is independent from the City of DeSoto, we realize that the future of our great city is closely tied to the success of that school system.

As Mayor, and on behalf of City government, I pledge that we will work closely with the new DeSoto ISD leadership and do everything that we can to make our school system one that ALL will trust and respect.

On a personal note, Dr. D’Andre Weaver is an extremely professional, talented, and likable educator who will go on to make a positive difference for the children of whatever school system he serves next. DeSoto’s loss will clearly be another city’s gain. We all wish him well.