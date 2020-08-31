Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Lotto Texas is currently offering its largest game prize in more than 10 years.
Monday afternoon the game’s jackpot was an estimated $36.75 million. It’s the largest jackpot since 2010, when the game offered a $97 million prize.
The jackpot for the Wednesday, August 29 drawing is currently the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.
The last time Lotto Texas had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for a drawing in May of 2018, when an estimated $30.25 million prize was claimed by someone in Houston.
The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing.
Lotto Texas drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.