DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SMU is facing a federal civil lawsuit from a student who says a football player raped her.
According to the lawsuit, the rape happened in August 2019 and the victim reported it a month later.
She describes her attacker as an offensive lineman on the team.
She is suing because she claims SMU officials “permitted a campus condition rife with sexual assault and lacking the basic standards of support for victims as required by federal and state law.”
CBS 11 reached out to SMU for comment, but a spokesperson said they would not discuss pending litigation.