CROWLEY (CBSDFW.COM) — The owner of an assisted living center in North Texas has found a way for residents there to be visited, in-person, by family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anchor Way Senior Care, in Crowley, has installed a plastic ‘visitation suite’ that residents can sit inside while enjoying the in-person company of up to three family members.
Each resident can have a maximum 30-minute long, no-contact visit with their loved ones, but there are some requirements. All family members are required to wear a mask during the entire visit, and wash their hands or sanitize before entering the special room. Every person coming to the center for a visit must also allow staff to screen them for the coronavirus according to state, local and CDC guidelines.
Visits are by appointment only, at least one staff member must be present the entire time, and of course no touching is allowed.
Owners say the benefit is that families will be able to talk with and see their loved ones close up, while inside in a comfortable, climate controlled environment.
