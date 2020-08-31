DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 460 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 71,630, including 902 confirmed deaths.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,946, including eight probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 460 new cases we are reporting today, 235 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and 168 were from previous months, with most from the months of June and July.

The additional death reported Monday was a Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying high risk health conditions and died in his home.

“Today we report 292 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County. While the total number of cases being reported today is 460, 168 of those are old cases from June and July from the State’s backlogged electronic laboratory reporting system. We continue to see our average number of daily cases decrease and tomorrow we will have an updated chart showing our rolling seven day average based on date of test collection, as well as new data on hospitalizations and ER visits. The trends are going in the right direction but we must continue to be diligent about mask wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding unnecessary trips and indoor places where masks cannot be or are not being worn one hundred percent of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 206.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.