FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – “We are back, and evil did not win. And evil will not win,” proclaimed West Freeway Church of Christ Minister Britt Farmer on Sunday.

Church service (credit: West Freeway Church of Christ)

The church held its first worship service in the auditorium where a gunman killed two church members, Anton Wallace and Richard White, in White Settlement last December.

Jack Wilson, a church deacon in charge of security at the church, shot and killed the suspect.

The shooting happened as communion was wrapping up during the morning service on December 29.

“We knew we were going to come back here. We knew. And when we did, I thought, you know what, what better thought than blessed be your name,” explained Farmer.

His sermon to the congregation, who met in person but were distanced and many wearing masks, focused on family and moving into the future.

Elders, deacons and ministers were recognized Sunday for their work in helping get the congregation to what Farmer called a special day.

