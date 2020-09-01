ATLANTA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted in East Texas.
The Atlanta Police Department said Tru Speratos, 1, and Alex Arwood, 11, have not been seen since 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
Speratos is said to be 2′ 6”, weighing 19 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and tutu.
Arwood is 4′ 9” and weighs 120 pounds. She has sandy hair, with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top with black shorts.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Tru Speratos and Alex Arwood from Atlanta, TX, on 09/01/2020, TX plate MBD2390 pic.twitter.com/cGGhkEYSYj
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 1, 2020
The children are said to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD 2390.
Authorities said said they are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call 903-796-7973 or 911.
No details have been released on a suspect.
Atlanta is approximately 175 miles east of Dallas.