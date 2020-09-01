FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines has donated 1 million pounds of food to fight hunger in communities around the world. Through its partnership with Feeding America, and other charitable organizations, the airline contributed its surplus food to help provide meals to families in need throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“The current situation has left us with a surplus of food, and we are humbled to know that we were able to help put hundreds of thousands of meals on tables worldwide,” said Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement for American. “The impacts of the pandemic are far reaching. We are a proud partner of Feeding America and will continue to work to reduce hunger in the communities we live and serve.”

American began donating food and beverage product from its inflight service and Admirals Club lounges in March. The food donations — ranging from fresh produce, snack items and beverages — benefited communities in need via food banks and food pantries across the globe.

A majority of the 1 million pounds of donated food was distributed with Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks across the United States. Through this partnership, Feeding America member food banks utilized 750,000 pounds of food that American donated to help provide 625,000 meals* to families in need.

“Due to the pandemic, food banks across the country have experienced increased demand for food assistance – an average of around 60% more people compared to last year. American Airlines stepped up as a partner and matched its resources with our critical need,” said Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Feeding America. “Thanks to American Airlines, for helping us provide more meals to families in need.”