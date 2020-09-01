Trending Lower: Number Of New Coronavirus Cases And Deaths Dropping In Texas At least 4,157 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, an increase of 41 from Tuesday but down 575 from Friday and 61% from the July 15 peak of 10,791.

Families Reunited With Loved Ones At North Texas Assisted Living Facility For First Time In MonthsSince the facility hasn’t had a single COVID-19 case, Shelita Woods said she wanted to find a unique way to reunite families with their loved ones, while still keeping them safe.