Comments
HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A lightning strike is being blamed for a massive fire that destroyed three tanks in a crude oil tank farm in Hood County on Tuesday.
Firefighters got the call around 6:00 p.m. west of Cresson of US Highway 377.
Hood County Emergency Manager Jay Webster said no one was hurt and crews are working to put out the flames.
There were no evacuations.
Why are these oil bombs not buried deep underground and monitored for leakage
far from lightning? Add to that all utilities like power and phone so every storm
does not allow tree limbs to knock them all down and blow up the transformers?
If we can have large sewer lines, why not big underground utility tube lines?