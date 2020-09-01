DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health reported two positive West Nile virus mosquito traps in unincorporated areas of Denton County on Tuesday.

The first WNV-positive mosquito trap is in unincorporated Denton County southeast of Northlake near Northwest Regional Airport.

The second WNV-positive mosquito trap is in unincorporated Denton County east of Lewisville near the Castle Hills community.

DCPH plans to conduct truck-based ground spraying in the areas near the positive WNV mosquito traps beginning Wednesday, September 2.

The ground spraying schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

· Wednesday, September 2, 2020 between the hours of 9 PM and 5 AM

· Thursday, September 3, 2020 between the hours of 9 PM and 5 AM

· Friday, September 4, 2020 between the hours of 9 PM and 5 AM

“Today we report two additional positive mosquito traps in unincorporated Denton County,” stated Juan Rodriguez, Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist at DCPH. “Ground spraying in these unincorporated areas is weather dependent, but we are hopeful it can be completed as the rain ceases.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

· Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

· Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

· Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.