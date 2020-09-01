Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Winning $3 million on a scratch off Texas Lottery ticket? It can and did happen to a person from Lake Dallas.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission say the person, who has elected to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.
The ticket was purchased at McGee’s Country Store, along FM 407 in Lewisville.
The win is the fifth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the $750 Million Winner’s Circle game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88.