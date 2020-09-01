WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:$3 million, $750 Million Winner’s Circle, DFW News, Jackpot, jackpot winner, Lake Dallas, lewisville, Lottery, lottery jackpot, Lotto Texas, Prize Money, prizes, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Winning $3 million on a scratch off Texas Lottery ticket? It can and did happen to a person from Lake Dallas.

Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission say the person, who has elected to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The ticket was purchased at McGee’s Country Store, along FM 407 in Lewisville.

The win is the fifth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the $750 Million Winner’s Circle game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88.

