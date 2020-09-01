NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Less than 48 hours after a wrong-way driver hit and killed a 9-year-old girl and her parents, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) announced their new effort to not only detect people traveling on highways in the wrong direction, but alert those on the roadway about oncoming wrong-way drivers.
The NTTA has started a thermal camera pilot program. Using heat emitted from a vehicle, the thermal cameras will monitor the regular flow of traffic. When a vehicle drives in the incorrect direction, signs flash “Wrong Way” – in an effort to warn the driver to correct their error.
When a wrong-way driver triggers a camera the NTTA’s Safety Operation Center receives an alert, and staffers notify DPS Highway Patrol. Overhead message signs also warn drivers on the roadway that there is a wrong-way driver ahead.
“Safety is NTTA’s number one priority,” said Elizabeth Mow with the NTTA. “We will monitor this pilot program, assess results, make improvements and determine if it can be used on other NTTA roads.”
The pilot program includes two cameras installed on the south end of the Dallas North Tollway, just north of downtown of Dallas.