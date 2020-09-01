ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The schedule for North Texas high school football games to be played at Globe Life Park expanded Tuesday with the announcement of five games in addition to the previously announced Arlington ISD schedule.

The high school matchups include several cross town rivalry matchups including, Aledo HS vs. Weatherford HS and Colleyville Heritage High School vs. Grapevine High School on Saturday, September 26; LD Bell vs. Trinity High School on Thursday, October 22; and Boswell High School vs. Chisolm Trail High School on Saturday, November 7.

The high school games include matchup of two of the top six nationally ranked teams in the 2020 Max Preps pre-season poll. Top ranked IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida will travel to Arlington on sixth ranked Duncanville High School Saturday, October 10.

Tickets for the football games are on-sale today starting at $12.

Tickets are available in sets of 2, 4 and 6, to allow for social distancing within Globe Life Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates will open one hour before kickoff.

Globe Life Park was converted to a multi-purpose facility with a synthetic grass surface after the 2019 baseball season.

Parking will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking will cost $8.00 if pre-purchased, or $10 the day of the event. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Concession stands will be available for purchase of pre-packaged food only. All concessions will be cashless.

All games at Globe Life Park will require facial coverings, social distancing as well as other enhanced safety and health measures.

Globe Life Park will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.

Advance tickets for the games will be available for purchase via on-line only here.

As announced in April, Arlington Independent School District finalized an agreement to play a minimum of 14 regular season high school football games at Globe Life Park in 2020. Six of Arlington’s high schools will host at least one game at Globe Life Park.

For more information about Arlington ISD games played at Globe Life Park, click here.

The schedule is available below. Dates and times are subject to change.

Saturday, September 26 3:30 p.m. Weatherford HS* vs. Aledo HS

Saturday, September 26 8:00 p.m. Grapevine HS* vs. Colleyville Heritage HS

Saturday, October 10 12:00 p.m. Duncanville HS* vs. IMG Academy

Thursday, October 22 7:00 p.m. Trinity HS* vs. LD Bell HS

Saturday, November 7 1:00 p.m. Boswell HS* vs. Chisolm Trail HS