TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stacy Hardin said she and her son, Hunter were at a friend’s pool in Trophy Club on Saturday, August 22 when it happened.

There were three adults, all keeping their eye on 4-year-old Hunter as he played alone with a tube float.

But in a split second, he silently slid under the water.

“I started screaming, ‘Is my son alive? Is my son alive’?” Stacy said. “He was playing for a while in the tube, and I was talking. I looked up and saw his neon orange swimsuit and him face down at the bottom of the pool.”

That’s when their neighbor, Mike dove in a pulled Hunter out.

They were on the pavement doing CPR until the ambulance came.

“Immediately I thought I lost him, you know, and I thought, ‘oh my God what am I going to do? How can I keep going on’?”

By the time the ambulance arrived, Hunter was breathing again.

Stacy said the doctors told her he couldn’t have been under for more than a minute, otherwise he would’ve suffered severe trauma.

She said they’re among the lucky ones.

“We’re just really, really grateful,” Stacy said.

They hope that Hunter’s story serves as a warning for parents about how quickly things can happen.

“Many moms have told me, ‘well my kid can swim fine.’ So did Hunter. It literally took me looking to my friend for whatever 30 to 40 seconds or less, and that’s all it takes,” she said.