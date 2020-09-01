DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto ISD is asking for donations from the community after most of their Personal Protective Equipment went up in flames.
The fire at the district’s Plant Services building at 200 W. Parkerville Road, which houses the supplies happened at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No district employees were injured; however, a DeSoto firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. In a release, a spokesperson for the district said they’re working with the fire department to determine the cause of the fire.
The district is also working on a plan to address restoration of the building and continuation of maintenance services. They have contacted the Region 10 Service Center to ask about surplus supplies, but are also accepting donations to replace the damaged PPE materials.
Additionally, the district lost a portion of technology intended for campus-supervised learning that included monitors and screens.
As for the fire impacting plans to open campus for campus-supervised instruction in October, the district isn’t sure. They reached out to the Texas Education Agency too to better understand their options with the replacement of our PPE allotment.
Those interested in offering a PPE or technology donation to DeSoto ISD can send an email to Info@DeSotoISD.org.