TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 911 dispatcher helped a neighbor save a 4-year-old boy during a drowning incident in a backyard pool in Trophy Club on Saturday, August 22.

The neighbor performed CPR on Hunter Hardin.

His family said the dispatcher told them what to do and kept everyone calm.

Dispatcher: “Is he awake?

Caller: Yes. Barely.

Dispatcher: Is he breathing?

Caller: “He’s taking really short breaths now. Short breaths.”

Dispatcher: “Can you turn him on his side and clean out his nose? They’re on the way. Does he have any injuries?”

Caller: “No.”

Dispatcher: “Is he completely alert?”

Caller: “Not completely alert, no.”

Dispatcher: “I’ll tell you exactly what to do next OK?” Say “now” every single time he takes a breath.”

Caller: “Now… Now… Now…”

Dispatcher: “Y’all are good, give me one second OK?… Put one hand on his forehead and other hand on the chin, that will open his airways. Did you clean out his mouth and nose?”

Caller: “Yes.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

There have been 63 child drownings in Texas so far in 2020 according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The Trophy Club Fire Chief J. Taylor said adult supervision and life jackets help prevent such incidents.

He said it’s also important for everyone to know exactly where they are for the EMS to be able to get there quickly.

“When you go to a place that is not familiar, you need to be observant and pay attention to where you are, pay attention to the landmarks,” said Chief Taylor. “There’s not an address per se, just know the landmarks nearby so when you are out at a pasture or a private lake so that you can give directions or an idea of where you are. GPS is also very handy if you have access to it.”