ATLANTA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide Amber Alert for two children abducted in East Texas has been discontinued.

Officials posted an update just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday saying the girls had been found safe, but gave no other information.

When the alert was sent out police in the East Texas city of Atlanta had said that Tru Speratos, 1, and Alex Arwood, 11, hadn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Alex Arwood and Tru Speratos (credit: Atlanta, Texas Police Dept.)

At the time they said the children could be traveling in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey and that they were believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

No details were given about who the girls were found with.

Atlanta is approximately 175 miles east of Dallas.

