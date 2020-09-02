Comments
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons is searching for a ‘walkaway’ inmate from the Satellite Prison Camp in Seagoville named Anthony Lightfoot.
The 43-year-old is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 227 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Lightfoot was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Federal officials said they were notified Monday around 7:30 p.m. that Lightfoot was discovered missing.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 214-767-6486.