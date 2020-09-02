DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is opening a quarantine housing center for residents confirmed with COVID-19 who would put others at risk if they go home.
The new Non Complex Population COVID-19 Quarantine Housing Program will provide temporary housing for non-complex persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus who need to quarantine for 14 to 21 days.
Individuals who would qualify to stay at the center are ones who are unable to go home after their diagnosis because they may have an immunocompromised person, elderly relative or someone else at home who they would be putting at risk.
“Some people are in situations where quarantining at home is not feasible,” said DCHHS director Dr. Philip Huang. “This program allows those individuals to isolate without exposing other household members.”
Referral applications to the program must be submitted by healthcare providers.
This program is open to Dallas County residents, but not people living in the City of Dallas.
The new quarantine shelter is scheduled to remain open through December 30, 2020.