DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD announced Wednesday, based on the recent leveling out of Dallas County COVID-19 cases, the district is allowing the phased-in start of athletic conditioning and other designated UIL activities beginning Tuesday, September 8.

Current plans call for athletic activities to occur outdoors.

The schedule for the restart of athletic activities is as follows:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Varsity ONLY for the following sports: cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis and volleyball.

Monday, September 14, 2020 – Sub-varsity (9th grade and JV) for the following sports: cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis and volleyball

Monday, September 21, 2020 – UIL marching band, drill team and cheerleading

The in-person athletic activities will be subject to all approved district safety protocols. Key tenets of the phased-in restart of athletics include:

Guidance: Details of the CDC and UIL aligned protocols have been provided and explained to each of the campus coordinators and will be strictly enforced.

Implementation: All schools will implement a “Small Group Instruction” Model in order to minimize the number of student-athletes on campus at a given time. Strength and conditioning sessions will occur outdoors. Marching Band, Drill Team, Cheerleading and other extracurriculars will implement all required safety protocols for participation.

Monitoring: Central office athletic directors and athletic trainers as well as visual & performing arts staff will monitor and assist with all phases of the re-entry implementation. Campus visits will be completed to ensure fidelity of process implementation.

Special Education

Designated special education services will also start phasing in by appointment on September 8, with parent opt in beginning September 17.

District officials will closely monitor athletic activities, and if confirmed cases of COVID-19 are detected, appropriate actions will be taken to protect students and staff.