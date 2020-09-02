NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Changes in the North Texas weather came swiftly. After high temperatures in the 90s and sticky humidity, rain has descended on the metroplex and won’t be going away for a few days.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks says the widespread rain will be around for the majority of the day. Some areas have received more than 4 inches of rain in the last 24 hours — and the showers aren’t over yet.

Rain in Dallas and Fort Worth has been moderate, while the heavier showers have been to the south/southwest.

It's been a LONG time since we had a true rainy day! Dust off the umbrella and keep it with you as we'll see widespread showers/isolated storms today, especially early on. pic.twitter.com/zLKsCXcHVL — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) September 2, 2020

The amount of rain that has fallen and will continue to fall for the next day or so has most of North Texas under a Flash Flood Watch. The watch continues through Thursday morning for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Hunt, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall and Tarrant counties.

The forecast has rainfall totaling one to three inches in most places, with isolated higher amounts possible this afternoon. That mean flooding could happen in low lying areas or places with poor drainage, and rising water levels could cause creeks, streams, and rivers to flood.

The rain has cooled things down significantly. Wednesday morning low temperatures were in the 70s and the afternoon high is espected to be around 82°.