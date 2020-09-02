DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support is building a new $15 million facility that they say will double the non-residential number of women and children they can serve each year.
The new 28,600 square-foot space will establish evidence-based centers for treatment, advocacy and education.
“The vast majority of abused women will not seek emergency shelter, but instead rely on non-residential services, counseling, advocacy and legal services,” said Genesis CEO Jan Langbein. “The new building will allow us to expand upon these services.”
Genesis has been providing safety, shelter and support for women and children who have experienced domestic violence since 1985. Currently, they operate two locations: a safe campus including an emergency shelter and transitional housing, and a non-residential office for advocacy, counseling and legal services.
Officials say the new non-residential facility will be twice the size of the office on Lemmon Avenue and will allow for a 65 percent increase in staff.
The facility will include the Children’s Trauma Counseling Center, Legal Justice Center & Family Law Library, Tech Command Center and the Genesis Institute for Training & Education. Located off Harry Hines Boulevard in the Medical District, the location will provide easy access to the DART Rail, removing the barrier that lack of transportation can sometimes create for women seeking help.
The new building will be located just off Harry Hines Boulevard. Groundbreaking is expected in the spring of 2021 and the new office will open in the spring of 2022.