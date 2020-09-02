15-Year-Old Shot In Deep Ellum Has Died, No One In Custody A 15-year-old who was shot in Deep Ellum Friday night has died.

Dallas County Moves COVID-19 Risk Level Down To 'Orange - Extreme Caution'Following days of decreased numbers in new COVID-19 cases, Dallas County has announced it is moving its risk level for the virus down from red to orange, which loosens some recommendations on restrictions.